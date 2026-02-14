Ranbir Kapoor shares why he can't get 'morning cuddles' with Raha; reveals he kisses wife Alia Bhatt 1st after waking up

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has called his mother Neetu Kapoor 'best dressed' and also opened up about morning cuddles with daughter Raha Kapoor. Speaking with Vogue India, Ranbir also revealed that the first thing he does after waking up in the morning involves his wife-actor Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about mom Neetu, daughter Raha, wife Alia When asked who the best-dressed person is, as per him, Ranbir Kapoor replied that he would "probably say my mother." He was asked the five things he does after waking up. He replied, "I kiss my wife. I rush down to my daughter Raha's room. I try and steal some cuddles but she is usually very restless in the morning. I have black coffee, plan my day and eat my breakfast."

What Ranbir wants his biography title The actor was asked about two things a person should wear to a Kapoor dinner. He said, "I guess white because there's so much food. You will always stain your clothes. Nothing too tight because you are going to eat a lot. So loose pants and a loose T-shirt." When asked about the title of his biography, he said "artist."

About Ranbir's family Ranbir is the son of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor. He also has an elder sibling, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

He dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.

About Ranbir's films Ranbir will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.