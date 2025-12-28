Ranbir Kapoor shaves moustache, wows fans with his clean-shaven look as he leaves Mumbai with Alia Bhatt for New Year

The holiday season has kicked in, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to welcome the New Year away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, opting for a quiet getaway to spend some quality time together. The couple was recently spotted heading out of the city, and while their travel plans grabbed attention, it was Ranbir’s new look that truly stole the spotlight. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt leave Mumbai for New Year celebration.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor head out of Mumbai for New Year

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranbir was seen wearing a black tracksuit at the Mumbai airport and carrying a black bag. The actor waved at the paparazzi before heading inside. He turned heads with his clean-shaven look, ditching the moustache he had been sporting for his upcoming film Love & War.

Alia Bhatt was also seen dressed casually. The actor looked excited to spend quality time with her family and was seen greeting the paparazzi with a smile, waving at them and blowing flying kisses before heading inside the airport with Ranbir.

Fans were quick to react to Ranbir’s new look. One comment read, “He looks far better without the moustache.” Another questioned, “Does that mean Love & War shooting is over?” One fan speculated, “He might be going back to Ramayana, Love & War is probably done.” Another comment read, “One of the few actors who looks so good without a moustache or beard,” while another wrote, “He looked better with a moustache.”

About Love & War

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been busy shooting for their upcoming film Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role. Several pictures from the film’s set have surfaced online, showcasing Alia and Ranbir’s retro looks. The film is scheduled for release in 2026. This marks Ranbir and Alia’s second film together after Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor has Ramayana: Part One in the pipeline, in which he is set to play the role of Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey in key roles. The first part of the two-part film, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026.

Alia, on the other hand, has YRF Spy Universe’s Alpha in the pipeline. The film, which also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol, is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026 and will see Alia and Sharvari in action-packed avatars.