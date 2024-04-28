Ranbir Kapoor shocked as paparazzo abuses in front of him at Surat event; internet reacts: 'How embarrassing'
Ranbir Kapoor was in Surat for a store inauguration on Saturday. His reaction to a photographer abusing at the event was caught on camera. Watch it here.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday as he flew to Surat in Gujarat for the opening of a jewellery store. A video of him at the event is grabbing attention on Instagram and Reddit, in which the actor's shocked expression was caught on camera as he reacted to a paparazzo abusing in Hindi in front of him. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor calls Uorfi Javed's fashion sense ‘bad taste’ on Kareena Kapoor's show
Ranbir Kapoor in shock as paparazzi abuse
In a video that's being widely shared on social media, Ranbir looked upset after a photographer using foul language in front of him. The paparazzo reacted after he could not get a good picture of Ranbir – who was dressed on a black kurta and pyjama – and abused someone in Hindi in front of everyone.
An Instagram user reacted to the video, writing, "What kind of language do paparazzi use. Even Ranbir is shocked." Another wrote, "The standard of Indian media. How embarrassing." A person also said, "It's high time... strict rules are needed for paparazzi…" A Reddit user wrote, "Ranbir's reaction to someone in the background - must see."
Watch the video
Ranbir and Sai's first look from Ramayana leaked
On Saturday, Ranbir was in news as his and Sai Pallavi's epic transformation in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled in leaked pictures from the film's set. The actors' looks as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively, were revealed in photos obtained exclusively by ZoomTV. Ranbir was dressed in traditional attire as Ayodhya's crown prince, Lord Ram, and Sai was in an ethnic look as Sita.
Ranbir, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal – co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri – is reportedly following a strict vegetarian diet and workout routine for essaying the role of Lord Ram.
Prior to Nitesh Tiwari, Om Raut had also attempted a cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana, titled Adipurush (2023), which was met with a lukewarm box office response. The movie was also trolled for its bad VFX and distorting ancient characters. Adipurush featured Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.
