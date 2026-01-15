Ranbir Kapoor urges citizens to cast vote in BMC Polls: ‘All year long we complain our city doesn’t have this or that'

After casting his vote, Ranbir interacted with the media and shared a message for the people of Mumbai. He said, “It’s our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote. Pure saal hum itna complain karte hain ki humare desh mein ya city mein yeh nahi hai, woh nahi hai (All year long, we complain so much that our country or our city doesn’t have this or that). It’s your right to come and vote, so please do come. I also want to thank the BMC. Year after year, whether it’s Ganpati or voting, they always provide such good facilities. We should really be grateful and thankful to them.”

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor joined several actors and filmmakers on Thursday, January 15, as they stepped out to cast their votes in the BMC elections, with polling underway across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. The actor was seen at a polling booth, where he also encouraged citizens to participate actively in the voting.

After voting, musician Vishal Dadlani slammed the low turnout at the BMC polls and said, “Hopefully, whoever wins will hold the elections on time. This is very important for the country and for democracy. But given the state of our city in the last few days, the hope is that things will improve. I’ve stopped asking people to vote. What I’m seeing here is that there’s hardly any public presence. There are more officials inside — it’s so shameful. Every Indian should feel pain seeing this. If we don’t take care of our country and don’t take responsibility for it, then what’s happening will continue to happen. First of all, the air and water should be clean — the basic necessities for human life.”

According to the State Election Commission, as many as 3.48 crore voters are registered to vote in the elections, which will determine the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. To facilitate the process, 39,092 polling centres have been set up across the state. Actors including Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Hema Malini were also spotted casting their votes.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie This year, fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor will be essaying the role of Lord Ram in the movie along with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana. Backed Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is scheduled to release in two parts with one of them releasing on Diwali 2026 and another on Diwali 2027.

Apart from this, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. The film marks his second ever collaboration with Bhansali and also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is expected to release later this year.