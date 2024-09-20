Rangrasiya actor Ashish Sharma recalls being replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur in Action Replayy without being informed

Ashish Sharma has experienced many highs and lows in his acting career while working in films and TV shows. The actor recently disclosed how he was replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai. Ashish, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel said that he came to know about being replaced by Aditya after looking at the promotional poster of Action Replay. (Also read: Ananya Panday shares flirty video with Aditya Roy Kapur weeks after breakup; fans say ‘see they are still together’) Ashish Sharma revealed that he was removed from Action Replayy without being informed.

Ashish on being replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur

When asked about being replaced by Aditya in the Vipul Amrutlal Shah directorial, Ashish said, “Ek mahina pehle humko bola shortlist ho. Humare saath workshops ho rahi thi, 10-15 din wo karte rahe. Ek din achanak se call aana band ho gaya. Uske baad seedha poster dekha, bas, that's it. Aise bohot saare incident hue hain (I was told a month ago that I have been shortlisted. They did workshops with me for 10-15 days. All of a sudden they stopped calling me. After that I saw the poster with Aditya, that is it. There have been many such incidents like this that happened to me).”

About Action Replayy

Action Replayy was a science-fiction romantic comedy film. Apart from Akshay, Aishwarya and Aditya, the movie also featured Neha Dhupia, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Rannvijay Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Randhir Kapoor and Gopi Bhalla in pivotal characters. The sci-fi film was co-written by Suresh Nair and Aatish Kapadia produced by Vipul (Shah). Action Replayy was based on the concept of time travel similar to Hollywood's 1985 movie Back to the Future. However, Vipul insisted that it was an adaptation of a Gujarati play of the same name and of H. G. Wells' The Time Machine.

Ashish Sharma's acting career

Ashish made his television debut with Gunahon Ka Devta (2010-2011). His first Bollywood film was Dibakar Banerjee's anthology-drama Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. He later featured in films like Zindagi Tere Naam (2012) and Hindutva (2022). He has worked in popular television shows such as Chandragupta Maurya (2011-2012), Punar Vivaah (2012), Rangrasiya (2013-2014), Siya Ke Ram (2015-2016) and Prithvi Vallabh (2018).