Ananya Panday shares flirty video with Aditya Roy Kapur weeks after breakup; fans say ‘see they are still together’

Former couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are setting screens ablaze with their chemistry in their latest commercial, leaving fans in a tizzy. Despite their recent breakup, the Bollywood actors' on-screen camaraderie has reignited excitement among their followers, who can't get enough of their adorable interactions. Also read: Ananya Panday dating former model after breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; introduced him as partner at Ambani event: Report The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022.

The actors have collaborated for an eyewear brand, and shared the screen for their sunglasses.

The ad buzz

In the advertisement, Aditya is seen entering a lift in which Ananya is already there. She is wearing sunglasses, and after looking at her, Aditya also takes his shades out and wears them with style.

Following that, they have a cute and flirtatious interaction through their eyes. It ends by showing them laugh together.

Fans react

Many fans couldn't hold their excitement and showered Ananya and Aditya with love. Several users expressed their feelings with heartfelt reactions in the comment section, with one writing, “Wow good to see they’re still together”.

“How can this possible...babu mushay it's bollywood,” shared one user, with another writing, “They look happy together”.

“Bollywood hottest couple #adinya,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “Just looking like a wowwww”.

“Hope they are together,” hoped one, with another wondering, “Are they together”.

More about the relationship

In May this year, an ETimes report said that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya parted ways in March. A source told ETimes, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely”. The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022. It was when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. Later, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped several hints about Ananya and Aditya relationship in episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Following that, they were spotted together at airports and on vacations abroad.