‘My dad was heartbroken, disappointed’: Rani Mukerji recalls his reaction when she didn't win National Award for Black

Actor Rani Mukerji has revealed how her father, Ram Mukerji, reacted when she didn't win the National Award for her 2005 film Black. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Rani said that there was "chatter" that she would win, but she didn't. Rani said that Ram was "very disappointed and heartbroken" after that. Rani Mukerji talked about her father Ram Mukerji and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black.

Rani Mukerji says she worked hard for Black

Rani took a walk down memory lane and recalled that even the film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was unhappy as she didn't win a National Award. Rani said, "I gave my all in Black, and I was all 25 at that time when I did that film. There was chatter that I would win, and when I didn't win, that's when my blinkers came on. I was like 'even when you do your best work, things might not be in your favour'."

Rani recalls her father was disappointed when she didn't win National Award

The actor added that "when things are meant to happen, they happen." "I've to be honest and tell you that my father was very disappointed. My baba (father) was very heartbroken that I didn't win that year. So was Sanjay, who was the director of the film. But, I guess when things are meant to happen, they happen. The way India and my fans cheered for me, it couldn't have been better than that," she added.

About Black

Black was co-written, directed, and co-produced by Bhansali. It also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. It was inspired by the life and writings of author-activist Helen Keller. The film chronicles the journey of Michelle, a deaf, mute and blind woman. It shows her relationship with Debraj (Amitabh), an aging teacher who later develops Alzheimer's disease. Black won National Award for Best Actor, Best Feature Film in Hindi, and Best Costume Design.

Rani's National Award win, next film

Rani recently won her first-ever National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the story is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services in 2011.

The actor will next be seen in an action-packed avatar in Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the much-anticipated third instalment of the franchise is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026.