Rani Mukerji makes rare public appearance as she visits Siddhi Vinayak temple with brother Raja Mukerji. Watch

Rani Mukerji was spotted in Mumbai on Friday. She paid a visit to the Siddhi Vinayak temple. She was joined by her brother Raja Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, backed by Rani's husband, film producer Aditya Chopra, released on Friday. (Also read: When Rani Mukerji cried in front of Aamir Khan)

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Rani was seen in a floral-printed green sharara set for her temple visit. She also wore a bright pink dupatta. Rani wore a pair of glasses and a face mask as she stepped out of her car with her brother. Before leaving, Rani posed for photos and waved towards the paparazzi.

Rani is rarely seen making public appearances. She was last snapped arriving at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May. She made a statement at the star-studded party in a black dress. Her look left fans impressed. Many also recalled Rani’s character from her 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as they commented on her photo shared on social media, “Queen is back, Tina Malhotra.”

Rani made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, opposite Shadaab Khan. She was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film, which was released last year, marked Rani and Saif’s onscreen reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Rani will be next seen in director Ashima Chibber's upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is backed by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON