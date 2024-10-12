Rani Mukerji reacts as Sherlyn Chopra tries to touch her feet during sindoor khela at Durga pandal. Watch

The Mukerji family Durga pandal in Mumbai is thronging with guests, like every year. During the sindoor khela festivities on Dussehra, Sherlyn Chopra tried to touch Rani Mukerji’s feet before applying her sindoor out of respect. Here’s how Rani reacted. (Also Read: Kajol's drops her phone from Durga Puja pandal stairs, internet finds her clumsiness 'relatable'. Watch) Sheryl Chopra tried to touch Rani Mukerji's feet at sindoor khela.

Sherlyn Chopra touches Rani Mukerji’s feet

In a video clicked by a paparazzo, Sherlyn can be seen all smiles as she approaches Rani at the Durga pandal. Before the latter reacts, she tries to touch her feet out of respect. Rani looked surprised as she sprung back and gestured at Sherlyn not to do that. The two then applied sindoor to each other as part of the festivities, and Sherlyn thanked Rani before making her way. Sherlyn opted for a red and gold silk saree for the festive day, adorning her hair with fresh flowers. Rani opted for a cream and gold saree paired with a red blouse.

Mukerji family Durga pandal

For the unversed, actor cousins Rani and Kajol are hosting the Durga puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu this year. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and others were spotted visiting the pandal during Navratri. Every year, the family hosts a pandal in Mumbai. Their cousin Ayan Mukerji is also one of the regular attendees, apart from the rest of the family. Rani was even spotted posing for pictures with Ranbir at the pandal recently.

Upcoming work

Rani was last seen in the 2023 film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She will soon be seen in the third instalment of Mardaani, which sees her as a tough cop, Shivani Shivaji Roy. She will also reportedly star in a family drama helmed by Shonali Bose of The Sky Is Pink-fame. An official announcement is yet to be made.