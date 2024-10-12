Kajol's drops her phone from Durga Puja pandal stairs, internet finds her clumsiness 'relatable'. Watch

Kajol and Rani Mukerji once again brought the festive spirit of Durga Puja alive in Mumbai with their vibrant pandal. However, a recent video has stolen the spotlight, showing Kajol experiencing a momentary mishap. While descending the stairs at the pandal, Kajol accidentally dropped her phone, making fans wonder why she is so clumsy. Also read: Kajol pinches Ajay Devgn for a perfect family picture at Durga Puja; fans call it a ‘biwi thing’ This year, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are hosting the Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women’s University in Juhu.

Kajol's phone falls

The incident happened on Saturday. In a video, posted by a Mumbai-based paparazzi on Instagram, Kajol can be seen dropping her phone from the stairs of the Durga Puja pandal.

The clip shows that her phone slipped from her hands and fell to the ground trough the gaps between the steps. She was using the phone while coming down from the stairs. It seems she also lost her balance on the stairs and was saved by her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol looked shocked after she dropped her phone and was seen getting comforted by two people. She was seen in a traditional Bengali red and white saree.

Fans react

Reacting to the video, social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts. One user wrote, “She is very clumsy!!!!” A second user said, “Mein apne apko clumsiness se relate kar pati hu kajol se (I can relate with Kajol’s clumsiness)”.

Another user commented, “Yaar Kajol itna clumsy kyu h… mtlb ki mere jaisi hi h (Why is she so clumsy? She is just like me”). One comment read, “She falls every year at Durga Puja”, with another writing, “She keeps on tripping and falling all the time”.

In the last few days, several videos of her have emerged from social media, some show her getting angry at people for wearing shoes while performing puja, some requesting people not to capture when she is serving food, and some show her chatting with her family and friends at the pandal. She was also pinching her husband Ajay Devgn while posing for the cameras.

On the work front

When it comes to her film slate, Kajol has diverse projects lined up from horror, action, and drama to mystery. She will be exploring the horror genre for the first time in her career with Maa. She will also be seen in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s action-packed Maharagni – Queen of Queens. It marks her reunion with Prabhu Deva after 27 years. She will also be seen in Netflix’s Do Patti, in which she will be seen in the role of a police officer.