Sushmita Sen bows down before idol as she visits Durga Puja pandal with Rohman Shawl, daughter Alisah. Watch

Sushmita Sen stepped out on Thursday evening for her annual ritual of visiting a pandal in Mumbai on the occasion of Durga Puja. The actor was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah Sen. (Also Read: Jaya Bachchan is the happiest with Kajol, showers her with 'pucchis' at Durga Puja pandal. Watch cute moment) Sushmita Sen visits a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Sushmita at Durga Puja pandal

Sushmita wore a non-traditional printed green top to the Durga Puja pandal. She was seen arriving with Rohman and Alisah by her side. Sushmita went down on her knees and bowed down completely before the idol. She also greeted the priest who waved back at her. While leaving the premises, Sushmita met a bunch of needy women and kids outside, talked to them warmly, and promised to return, as Roman escorted her to the car.

Other celebrities at Durga Puja pandal

Like every year, a large number of celebrities visited the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. It also set the stage for several memorable reunions. For instance, Kajol caught up with cousin Rani Mukerji as they celebrated Durga Puja together, dressed to their traditional best. Kajol and Rani have shared the screen space in Karan Johar's 1998 blockbuster romantic comedy Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

This wasn't the only reunion Kajol had. She also met veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who hugged her and smothered her with kisses. Jaya and Kajol have also worked together in Karan's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Rani had her fair share of reunions as well, posing with Ranbir Kapoor, whom she shared the screen space with in his 2007 debut film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic fantasy Saawariya.

Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in season 3 of Ram Madhvani's crime thriller show Aarya, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar earlier this year. Sushmita plays a Jaipur homemaker in the series, whose forced to become a gangster and druglord after her husband Tej (Chandrachur Singh) is assassinated by her own family, leaving her and her three kids in debt to multiple dangerous gangsters and drug lords. The show also starred Sikandar Kher and Ila Arun among others.