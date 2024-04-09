 Ranjeet reveals he's a teetotaller, vegetarian despite his drinking, meat-eating onscreen image | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ranjeet reveals he's a teetotaller, vegetarian despite his drinking, meat-eating onscreen image

ANI |
Apr 09, 2024 11:16 AM IST

Ranjeet, known for his iconic villainous characters in Indian cinema, revealed that despite his on-screen persona, he is a teetotaller and a vegetarian.

Veteran actor Ranjeet, known for his iconic villainous characters in Indian cinema, revealed that despite his on-screen persona, he is a teetotaller and a vegetarian. In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Ranjeet said, "Till today, I don't even smoke... I don't know the taste of non-veg.. and I'm not a priest, but I can cook." (Also Read – Ranjeet says there's a lot of vulgarity in movies and web series today: ‘I am ashamed’)

When asked about the characters where he was often seen with alcohol and meat in hand, the Reshma and Shera actor jokingly said, "What bone, what skeleton? It used to be a full goat leg, and all that kind of stuff, but that also created a big problem later."

The 82-year-old veteran actor also shared the challenges he faced while shooting scenes, which included real meat. He recalled instances where the strong smell of mutton lingered on his body, even after bathing and using cologne.

"I got tired of it. Even after bathing at night and spraying cologne, my body would still smell like mutton. Now, with the goat in front of the den and Bindu ji and Helen ji dancing, I had to endure the odour. Despite the air conditioning running, the air was still stinking, as the mutton kept burning all day long." Ranjeet shared.

"One day, I approached the art director with my dilemma. I expressed, 'I have a significant problem. You've created such a realistic set... Can't you replicate chicken or goat instead?' The art director complied and made it with Plaster of Paris. I instructed my producer not to include a real goat anymore due to the high cost, and advised them not to order it from tomorrow," he added.

Ranjeet was last seen in supporting roles in Housefull 4 and Welcome Back (2015).

