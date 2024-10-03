Ranveer Singh asks star paralympian to give a hug for newborn daughter: 'Meri baby ke liye'

Ranveer Singh, who is known for his close camaraderie with athletes, recently met Indian para Olympic athlete Kanchan Lakhani. Ranveer was at an event at Antilia organised by Ambani family in honour of India's Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Kanchan was seen hugging the actor as she looked delighted on meeting him. (Also read: Ranveer Singh bears ‘punch’ from Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain; boxer reacts: ‘Love to see real personality’) Ranveer Singh recently met Indian para Olympic athlete Kanchan Lakhani at Antilia.

Ranveer Singh hugs para Olympian Kanchan Lakhani

In the video shared by Kanchan, she gives a warm hug to Ranveer after attaching a pin to his black blazer. The actor then said, “Ek mere liye aur ek meri baby ke liye (One hug for me and a hug for my baby daughter as well).” An excited Kanchan then hugs him for the second time. The para Olympian captioned her post as, “Beautiful moments with @ranveersingh at #antilia #mumbai.”

Ranveer-Deepika's parenthood and marriage

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone announced the birth of their baby girl in a joint Instagram post a few weeks ago, which read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.” The baby was born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Deepika and Ranveer had announced her pregnancy in February 2024 and shared that they were expecting the birth of their baby in September. Ranveer and Deepika got married on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn in titular character. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and others in crucial roles. Ranveer had earlier also announced an untitled under-production film with Aditya Dhar.

While sharing the poster, he captioned his post as, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Apart from Ranveer, the black-and-white photo collage also featured Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits and had grim expressions on their faces. Ranveer, however, didn't share details about the film or its release date.