Ranveer Singh bears ‘punch’ from Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain; boxer reacts: ‘Love to see real personality’

Ranveer Singh recently met Indian boxer and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain at an event. The duo was seen sharing a light-hearted moment as they greeted each other. The Olympic medalist shared the video of her meeting with Ranveer on her Instagram handle. (Also read: Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh persuaded him for 3 hours to play Shaktimaan: ‘Nude photoshoot started my aversion’) Indian Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain recently shared a fun video with Ranveer from an event.

Ranveer Singh meets Lovlina Borgohain

In the fun video shared on Instagram Reels, Ranveer can be seen greeting Lovlina as both smile. She then poses with him in a boxing pose as he pretends to be punched by her. The actor then gives a warm hug to the boxer. Later, Ranveer embraces Lovlina as they pose for selfies. The video captured at a party shows Ranveer and Lovlina dressed in formal suits. Lovlina captioned her post as, “Love to see the real life personality @ranveersingh (folded hands emoji).”

The duo met at a recently-organised event by the Ambani family for Olympic and Paralympic athletes of India from the 2024 Games at their residence Antilla. Ranveer was among the several film stars present at the event.

Reacting to their video, a fan commented, “India's pride Lovlina Borgohain.” Another fan wrote, “Proud of you sister (heart emoji).” A fan also wrote, “Two favourite persons in one frame (heart and fire emoji).” A user also commented, “Our pride.”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features Ajay Devgn in titular character. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and others in crucial roles. Ranveer had earlier also announced an untitled under-production film with Aditya Dhar. While sharing the poster, he captioned his post as, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”

Apart from Ranveer, the black-and-white photo collage also featured Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits and had grim expressions on their faces. Ranveer, however, didn't share details about the film or its release date.