Ranveer Singh dons turban, sports long beard in leaked pics from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar; fans see shades of Animal

Ranveer Singh is busy filming Aditya Dhar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar. The actor was spotted in his new avatar on the film's sets recently, and some pictures and videos from the set have now leaked to social media. The actor's new look—complete with beard and turban—is creating quite a buzz, with many fans comparing it with Khilji from Padmaavat or Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal. (Also read: Ranveer Singh opens up about fatherhood after daughter Dua's birth: 'I have been on daddy duty for a long time') Ranveer Singh in a new look in leaked pics from a shoot.

Ranveer Singh's leaked images

In the leaked images, believed to be from Aditya Dhar's directorial movie sets, Ranveer is seen in what appears to be an action scene. Wearing a long kurta with untamed long hair, the actor looked intense as he stood with other men who appeared to be a part of his "gang" in a rural town setting.

Ranveer's rough new look for the film features a rugged beard and bulging biceps, which fans have described as reminiscent of his Alauddin Khalji avatar.

Social media users believe that the actor's latest leaked appearance is from Aditya Dhar's directorial, reportedly titled Dhurandhar.

Fans react

Fans who continue to draw comparisons to his Padmaavat character were quick to pass their reactions. One of the viewers said, “Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity (Translation: Khilji intensity in Sardar look)--Ranveer, you're on fire!”

Another said, “I still can't get over how amazing Ranveer looked as #Khilji! So excited to see him bring that power back!”

Some expressed their excitement of watching Ranveer Singh on the big screens. Many compared it to Ranbir from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. One wrote, “He was Animal before Animal.”

About Ranveer and Aditya Dhar's film

Fans speculate the leaked images are from Aditya Dhar's directorial because last year Ranveer and the Uri: The Surgical Strike director officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast. The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

(With inputs from ANI)