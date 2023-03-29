Ranveer Singh flirts with Deepika Padukone at event amid tiff rumours. Watch

Actor-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended an event together in Mumbai. After a particular video of the couple emerged online, a section of the people said that the duo must've had a tiff. In the said clip, Ranveer tried to give to his hand to Deepika to hold as they arrived at the Indian Sports Honours award event. However, she chose to hold her saree instead, seemingly ignoring his gesture. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh fans defend couple as she ignores his gesture at event) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at a Mumbai event.

Now, a new video has surfaced on Instagram in which Ranveer is seen flirting with Deepika Padukone. At the event, Deepika repeated her line, “Agar aap kisi cheez ko sacche dil se chaaho to puri qaaynaat use milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.” The line is from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Directed by Farah Khan, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher.

At the event, when Deepika finished saying the line, she laughed while passing the mic. Ranveer, who sat near her, said looking at his wife, “Mujhse pucho, iski guarantee de sakta hu main (Ask me, I can give this guarantee).” The video also showed actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli smiling in the background.

At the event, Deepika was seen in a black and golden saree along with a long-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of traditional earrings and styled her hair into a sleek bun. Deepika's father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone also marked his presence at the event. Ranveer opted for a white shirt, black blazer and matching pants.

Fans will see Deepika in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The duo will feature in a movie for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranveer did not have hits last year. His last two releases Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus both tanked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are also a part of the movie. The film will be released in July this year.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018 in Italy's Lake Como. They have worked together in several movies such as Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and 83 among others.

