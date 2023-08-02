'Tequila laao': Ranveer Singh introduces fans to his colourful, 93-year-old nanu

Ranveer Singh is currently soaking in all the praise for his performance in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer shared a heartwarming post saying that his nana (maternal grandfather) is the embodiment of the character Rocky in the film. He also shared pictures of him and revealed why. (Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 5 collection: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film remains stable) Ranveer Singh shared a picture with his Nana on Instagram.

Ranveer's latest Instagram post

Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures and videos with his nana, who is 93 years old. The first picture saw the actor posing with his nana and doing the peace sign. While Ranveer was spotted in a blue sweatshirt with the tagline 'What Jhumka?' in its design, his Nana was seen in a black shirt with 'Team Rocky' written on it. The next video saw the both of them vibe to the song 'What Jhumka?' from the film. The last video saw him saying, “Tiqqi chorro Tequila lao! (bring Tequila for me).” Ranveer wrote in the caption: "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! (bomb and fire emoticon) 93 and Rock(y)ing!!!"

Fan reactions

Ranveer's cute tribute to his Nana received a lot of reactions. Director Karan Johar commented, "Both heartthrobs (red heart emoticons)" Actor Kriti Sanon commented, "Super cute!" Meanwhile, Dia Mirza said, "Best (red heart emoticon)" "How lovely," commented Zoya Akhtar. Many fans also added to the comments. "Such a special moment. I love how he always supports you!" wrote a fan. Another asked, "Where can I get that what jhumka? Sweatshirt ??" "Adorable," wrote another fan.

More about RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. The film follows the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enthusiast who hails from a Punjabi family, whereas Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household in Delhi.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film has collected around ₹60.17 crore after four days of release. It had opened at 11 crore and went up to ₹16 crore on Saturday and ₹18.75 crore on Sunday. On Tuesday evening, Ranveer was seen paying a surprise visit to a movie theatre in Mumbai. He was later seen with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar posing for the paparazzo.

