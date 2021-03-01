Ranveer Singh's 83 co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin teases 'thrilling' Sunil Gavaskar-Kapil Dev dynamic in film
- 83 will explore the dynamic between Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has teased. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil in the upcoming sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan.
Calling the filming of 83 a 'life-changing experience', actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has said that it was 'particularly thrilling' to explore the Sunil Gavaskar-Kapil Dev dynamic in the sports drama. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup.
Tahir plays Gavaskar in the film, directed by Kabir Khan, while Ranveer Singh plays captain Kapil Dev. The rest of the cast is filled with several up-and-coming actors, and also Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil's wife, Romi.
In an interview with Bombay Times, Tahir said, "Before 83, I had only seen Ranveer’s interviews and seen him at YRF. I got to know him better during this film. A lot of people ask me whether he is really like that. All that energy, is that real? I feel it’s genuine. He commits to a part 110 per cent. When you have a guy like him playing the captain, it compels you to do better as well, and it shows. It helps the entire unit.”
He continued, “It was particularly thrilling for me because there was that Sunil Gavaskar-Kapil Dev dynamic. Gavaskar was the skipper before Kapil Dev. We had to feed off each other’s energy to get that dynamic right.”
After facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has now been slated for a June 4 theatrical release.
Ranveer told PTI in 2018 that he was excited to play Kapil, whom he called ‘a legend in the truest sense’. “I always wanted to be part of a film where the take away would be that sense of national pride. The story of underdogs' triumph is completely lost. There is a whole generation that needs to know and I am happy to be fronting it,” he added.
