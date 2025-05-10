Ranveer Singh delivers strongly worded reaction to Operation Sindoor: ‘Agar koi chede toh…’

Actor Ranveer Singh is among the many Bollywood stars and celebrities to shares posts about Indian Army after their successful Operation Sindoor. However, Ranveer's reaction was among the strongest. Ranveer Singh has praised the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor.

Ranveer's post

He shared a graphic of Operation Sindoor on his Instagram Stories and write in Hindi, “Raah chalte ko hum chedte nahi. Lekin agar koi chede toh phir hum use chedte nahi (We don't bother those who mind their own business but if someone bothers us, we don't spare them either.)”

He added in a separate line, “Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our Hon, PM Shri @narendramodi.”

Ranveer Singh's post on Operation Sindoor.

About Operation Sindoor

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”

Other reactions

Ranveer's former co-star Anushka Sharma also posted about the operation. "On Friday afternoon, Anushka took to Instagram and thanked the Indian armed forces for working day and night to protect the nation.

In a heartfelt message, she wrote, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made (folded hands and Indian Flag emojis)."

Anushka's husband and star batter Virat Kohli also saluted the Indian Armed Forces.