Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar completes 75 days in theatres, emerges as a blockbuster ahead of the release of sequel
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres last year on December. The film emerged as the highest-grossing release of 2025.
It has been two months since the release of Dhurandhar, but the craze for the Ranveer Singh-starrer has refused to die down. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar surpassed all expectations and shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing film in 2025. On Tuesday (February 17), the makers shared that Dhurandhar has now completed 75 days at the box office, which is a staggering feat. (Also read: 5 insane box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it hurtles towards ₹1200 crore)
Dhurandhar completes 75 days
B62 Studios, the co-producer of Dhurandhar, shared on Tuesday that the film has run for 75 days in theatres. They shared a poster of the film on their X account, in which it was written, “Celebrating 75 days of Ghatak run in cinemas.” The caption of the post read, "Running on DHURANDHAR energy and your ghatak love! Unstoppable 75 days of #Dhurandhar in cinemas."
Box office performance of Dhurandhar
The film has emerged as a blockbuster, collecting above ₹ 830 crores in India so far. It became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹800 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the film achieved a worldwide collection over ₹1,300 crore. This is the most any film in Hindi has earned globally, beating the ₹1080 crore earned by Jawan’s OG version and the ₹1087 crore earned by Pushpa 2’s Hindi dub. No other film in Hindi has crossed even ₹1000 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar was also the first film to deliver the remarkable streak of collecting over ₹10 crore for 28 consecutive days at the domestic box office.
About Dhurandhar
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it.
The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which will also be released on the same date.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das
