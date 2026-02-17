Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar completes 75 days in theatres, emerges as a blockbuster ahead of the release of sequel

    Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres last year on December. The film emerged as the highest-grossing release of 2025.

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 4:29 PM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    It has been two months since the release of Dhurandhar, but the craze for the Ranveer Singh-starrer has refused to die down. The action spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar surpassed all expectations and shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing film in 2025. On Tuesday (February 17), the makers shared that Dhurandhar has now completed 75 days at the box office, which is a staggering feat. (Also read: 5 insane box office records broken by Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it hurtles towards 1200 crore)

    In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza.
    In Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh plays a spy named Hamza.

    Dhurandhar completes 75 days

    B62 Studios, the co-producer of Dhurandhar, shared on Tuesday that the film has run for 75 days in theatres. They shared a poster of the film on their X account, in which it was written, “Celebrating 75 days of Ghatak run in cinemas.” The caption of the post read, "Running on DHURANDHAR energy and your ghatak love! Unstoppable 75 days of #Dhurandhar in cinemas."

    Box office performance of Dhurandhar

    The film has emerged as a blockbuster, collecting above 830 crores in India so far. It became the first Bollywood film to cross the 800 crore mark in India. Meanwhile, the film achieved a worldwide collection over 1,300 crore. This is the most any film in Hindi has earned globally, beating the 1080 crore earned by Jawan’s OG version and the 1087 crore earned by Pushpa 2’s Hindi dub. No other film in Hindi has crossed even 1000 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar was also the first film to deliver the remarkable streak of collecting over 10 crore for 28 consecutive days at the domestic box office.

    About Dhurandhar

    Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it.

    The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi. It will clash with Geetu Mohandas and Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, which will also be released on the same date.

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Completes 75 Days In Theatres, Emerges As A Blockbuster Ahead Of The Release Of Sequel
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes