Ranvir Shorey says IFFI jury head criticising The Kashmir Files 'reeks of politics': Completely unbecoming of film jury

A day after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, the head of the jury at this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) called The Kashmir Files ‘shameful propaganda’ at the event, actor Ranvir Shorey has criticised Lapid’s move, saying it ‘reeks of politics’. Ranvir took to Twitter to say that a film jury or critic should not single out a film like this. Also read: IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar propaganda’ on stage. Watch

In a video from the festival on Monday, Nadav Lapid is seen addressing the gathering and speaking about the films that were up for awards there. Speaking about Vivek Agnihotri’s the Kashmir Files, he says, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life.” As per news agency ANI, the organisers of IFFI declined to comment about the remarks of the jury head about the movie.

The statement has since been criticised by the film’s star Anupam Kher as well as filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. In the late hours of Monday, Ranvir took to Twitter and wrote, “The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.”

The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 28, 2022

Earlier in the day, Anupam had also expressed his displeasure at the remark but in a subtler way. Without naming Nadav Lapid or IFFI, the actor tweeted, "No matter how high the height of the lie is.. It is always small in comparison to the truth.” The post carried a screengrab of Anupam from the film along with pictures from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust film Schindler’s List.

The Kashmir Files, directed by Agnihotri, also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. The film is based on the real incidents that took place in the Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s that involved the targetted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and the subsequent mass exodus of the community. The film was acclaimed by critics but some did criticise its tone for being too critical of one community. It was also a sleeper hit, earnings ₹341 crore at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON