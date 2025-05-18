Rasha Thadani grooves to mom's Tip Tip Barsa Paani; fans say ‘second Raveena Tandon is here’. Watch

Earlier, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon captivated hearts with her sizzling moves in Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the film Mohra. Recently, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, impressed everyone with her performance to Uyi Amma. Now, Rasha has once again grabbed fans’ attention with her energetic dance to her mother’s iconic song at the Zee Cine Awards. (Also Read: Rasha Thadani reveals if she imagined herself in any of Raveena Tandon's films; calls mom her ‘inspiration’) Rasha Thadani grooves to mom Raveena Tandon's iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Rasha Thadani dances to Tip Tip Barsa Paani

At the awards event, Rasha was seen performing to her mother Raveena’s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. The actor wore a yellow thigh-high slit saree, similar to what Raveena wore in the original song, with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Her performance reminded fans of Raveena herself.

One fan commented, "Raveena ma’am’s carbon copy." Another said, "Second Raveena is here." A third praised her performance, writing, "That’s so good." Another comment read, "She will make her amma so proud… she is the next big thing for sure." An Instagram user wrote, "Mini Raveena rocked @rashathadani." Meanwhile, some others felt that "she would never be able to beat the OG Raveena."

Tip Tip Barsa Paani featured Raveena and Akshay Kumar dancing in the rain. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, the song became an instant hit, with fans drooling over Raveena and Akshay’s sizzling chemistry. At the same awards show, Rasha also performed to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen and her own song Uyi Amma.

Rasha Thadani Bollywood debut

Rasha made her Bollywood debut with the film Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aman Devgn. While the film failed to make a mark at the box office, Rasha became an overnight sensation with her dance number Uyi Amma. Speaking about how her mother prepared her, she told BBC Asian Network, “My mum, ever since I decided—or even before I started working on this film, because she somehow also knew that ‘she (Rasha) likes this, she’s going to do this’—used to make me sit and watch Rekha ji’s performances, Saroj ji’s performances, and even Sadhana ji’s performances. She would break it down for me and say, ‘Okay, see her expression here—this is a happy expression, but see how she’s done it. See her eyes, see her lips.’”