Rasha Thadani reveals why she feels like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma are her ‘godparents’: We bonded so fast

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recently debuted in Azaad, which also starred Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan. Talking to Filmfare, Rasha opened up about the special equation she shared with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, calling them her ‘godparents’. (Also Read: Exes Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma expertly avoid running into each other despite attending same Holi party) Rasha Thadani is close to Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.

Rasha Thadani on Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma

Rasha was asked about the ‘unique bond’ she shared with Tamannaah when she revealed the story behind how they met. She said, “This is actually a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and there was a live singer performing. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other, started dancing together and literally that’s all it took.”

The actor also stated that she bonded with Tamannaah so much, she thinks her and Vijay are the people ‘closest’ to her, saying, “We bonded so fast and now I don’t know what I’d do without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay (Varma) are the closest to me, they are like my godparents.” Recently when Rasha turned 20, Tamannaah also attended her birthday party in Mumbai. She also hung out with Rasha at producer Pragya Kapoor’s Holi party.

Recent work

Rasha’s debut film, Azaad, was released theatrically on January 17 and has been streaming on Netflix since March 14. While it received lukewarm reviews, Rasha’s song from the film Uyi Amma has been talked about a lot.

Tamannaah was last seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 and will soon star in the Telugu film Odela 2. She is also shooting for a web series titled Daring Partners. Vijay was last seen in Murder Mubarak and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He will soon star in Ul Jalool Ishq.

Recently, a Pinkvilla report stated that Tamannaah and Vijay parted ways but plan to remain ‘good friends’.