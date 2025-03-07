Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on her idea of love amid breakup rumours with Vijay Varma: ‘It can't be conditional’

Much has been said recently about Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's supposed breakup. While the couple has yet to address the rumour, Tamannaah opened up on her idea of love and relationships on Luke Coutinho’s podcast. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Amid wedding buzz, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia part ways: Report) Tamannaah Bhatia only believes in unconditional love; calls it a business transaction otherwise.

Tamannaah Bhatia on love and relationships

Tamannaah was asked about her take on love, and she stated that she believes love can only be unconditional, be it when it comes to a partner, parents, friends or even pets. She also stated that relationships, on the other hand, turn into ‘business transactions’ when you begin to have expectations from a partner.

She said, “I think people confuse between what love is and what a relationship is. The moment it is conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job, it’s how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations, you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then that's just a business transaction. I’ve realised if I have to love someone, I need to let them free, to be who they are.”

Tamannaah also shared that she has ‘always been much happier’ when she’s in a relationship versus when single. But she’s guarded about whom she lets in her personal space, stating, “I feel like I've always been much more happier when I'm in a relationship versus when I'm not. I love the feeling of having companionship; it's a wonderful feeling. But it matters who you let in that equation because you give them some amount of access and power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely and that can be done when you're aware of yourself.”

Breakup rumours with Vijay Varma

A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Tamannaah and Vijay mutually decided to split. They quoted a source as saying, “Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules.”

Their relationship became public when they were spotted ringing in New Year together in Goa in 2023 before the release of their Netflix film Lust Stories 2. In an interview with HT City in November last year, Tamannaah reacted to the reports that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon and said, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin? (Marriage is also a possibility. Why not?)”