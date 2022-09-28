Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna fangirls over ‘dandiya queen’ Falguni Pathak, shares pic from Navratri celebrations

Rashmika Mandanna fangirls over ‘dandiya queen’ Falguni Pathak, shares pic from Navratri celebrations

bollywood
Published on Sep 28, 2022 09:40 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Falguni Pathak recently attended a Navratri celebration together in Mumbai. The actor shared a photo of herself and the singer on Instagram as she called Falguni ‘dandiya queen’.

Rashmika Mandanna with Falguni Pathak at a Navratri event in Mumbai.
Rashmika Mandanna with Falguni Pathak at a Navratri event in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet moment with singer Falguni Pathak at an event in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the actor, who has been busy promoting her Bollywood debut Goodbye, shared a photo of herself with the veteran singer. The two posed together on stage at a Navratri celebration. Sharing their photo from the event via Instagram Stories, Rashmika called Falguni ‘dandiya queen’. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna can't believe it as her Saami Saami hook step is used in Garba choreography in Gujarat

While Rashmika wore a festive pink and blue outfit, Falguni Pathak was dressed in a black and golden look in the photo. Both of them smiled and looked at the camera as they posed in front of a sea of fans, who cheered them on. Along with the photo, Rashmika wrote, “An evening well spent in Mumbai with the dandiya (queen emoji) and my loves… Happy Navratri.” She also tagged Falguni and added a red heart and a flower emoji to her caption. Falguni, who has been busy with stage shows during the Navratri festival, re-shared Rashmika’s photo on her own Instagram Stories.

Rashmika Mandanna&nbsp;and Falguni Pathak at a Navratri celebration in Mumbai.
Rashmika Mandanna and Falguni Pathak at a Navratri celebration in Mumbai.

Recently, Falguni has been in news following her spat with singer Neha Kakkar. Neha recently released her song O Sajna, which is a remake of Falguni’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. While Neha has faced backlash over her rendition of the song on social media, Falguni too has expressed her displeasure. After fans criticised Neha for 'ruining' the original song, Falguni re-shared their posts on Instagram; she has also spoken about Neha’s remake in some recent interviews. Falguni most recently said that she was fine with her songs being adapted, but they should be done well.

Rashmika, on the other hand, will be soon seen in her first Hindi film, Goodbye, which is all set for worldwide release in theatres on October 7. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashmika mandanna
rashmika mandanna

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out