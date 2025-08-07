Rashmika Mandanna talks about facing negative PR and trolling, kindness being perceived as fake: ‘Let people breathe’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has seen her fair share of negative PR and trolls in her career. Everything from a broken engagement when she was young to a rumoured relationship she never made public, and her choice of roles has been fodder for gossip. On Snap With Stars, Rashmika opened up about facing negativity and why her kindness is perceived as fake. Rashmika Mandanna said she doesn't understand the need to troll others in order to grow.

Rashmika Mandanna on facing trolls

Rashmika mentioned that she is wary of showing how emotional and real she is in public because these days, kindness is perceived as fake. She said, “I know that I am a very emotional person and a very real person. At the same time, I can’t really show it out because people think kindness is fake, kindness is weakness, they say she’s doing it for the cameras. The more real you are, the more unacceptable it becomes.” She also mentioned that being kind doesn’t give her anything, but it’s a choice she makes every day.

She then added that she has dealt with enough trolling and negative PR to know that one doesn’t have to ‘strangle’ someone else to grow. “I’ve dealt with a lot of negative PR and trolling. If you can’t be kind, then just don’t say anything. Let people breathe. Why do you have to suffocate people? Why do you have to strangle people to grow? No, let all of us grow. It’s fine. The world’s so big, there’s room for all of us,” said Rashmika. She also stated that she feels stuck in a ‘loop’of healing through negativity, only for something to happen again.

Recent work

This year, Rashmika played Maharani Yesubai in Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava, with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. She played Saisri Rajkot in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, headlined by Salman Khan and Sameera in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil film Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna. She will soon star in the Hindi film Thama and the Telugu film The Girlfriend.