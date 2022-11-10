Rashmika Mandanna thanks fans for checking on her after she wrote about getting ‘hate’ online

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared her first post on Instagram after opening up about receiving ‘hate’ for not watching Kantara. She thanked those who reached out to her and made her feel better. She earlier said that she was being mocked online for no fault of her own. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting 'hate' for not watching Kantara

Now in a new post, Rashmika wrote, “Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I’ve been seeing and receiving so many messages and it’s made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thankyou big love.” She also added a happy selfie of herself while flashing the heart finger sign.

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Stories.

In an unusual and long post, Rashmika mentioned negative reports, trolling that she's had to. She said, “A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.”

She went on to say that it breaks her heart to see what is said and written about her, which is not true. “It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry,” she added.

Seemingly, Rashmika broke her silence after she received flak for her recent comment about Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. During an interaction with the paparazzi at an airport recently, Rashmika was asked if she had watched the film. She replied that she hasn't so far. This opened floodgates of negative comments against her on social media as many accused her of not being respectful towards her seniors. Many also said that she has ‘forgotten her roots.’

Rashmika was last seen in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She has several movies in the pipeline, including Pushpa 2, Mission Majnu, Animal and Varisu.

