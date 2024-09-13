Raveena Tandon apologises to fans for not taking pics, clarifies why she ‘panicked’

Actor Raveena Tandon has confessed that she gets nervous when people approach her with a request for a picture when she is alone. She took to social media to clarify that she has started to feeling this way after the incident in Bandra. Also read: Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai by mob, video surfaces online Raveena Tandon took to social media to express her views.

Raveena clarifies

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to apologise and share her side of the story.

“Hi, this is just to put on record . That a few days ago in London , I was walking by and a few men approached me , I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone , they just wanted a picture I guess, and I most of the time oblige,” Raveena posted.

Recently, the actor had an incident in Bandra, which made her introspect.

She added, “But after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, has left me a bit nervous and traumatised, so when I’m with people I am ok , but alone I still get a bit nervous these days”.

The actor feels she should have “probably given them a photo as maybe they were innocent fans, but I panicked and walked away fast and just asked a security guy for help”.

“I have felt really bad after this incident, and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading, that it was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you maybe . I try my best to be accessible and normal , but I fail at times . So sorry guys . I hope you are reading this and know that, I shouldn’t have panicked,” she concluded.

On the work front

Raveena will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle (WTTJ), also featuring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Paresh Rawal and others. WTTJ marks Akshay Kumar's return to the franchise after he was absent from Welcome Back (2015). It also reunites him on- screen with Raveena Tandon after a gap of 20 years.