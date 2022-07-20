Raveena Tandon on rivalry between female actors: It’s healthy, but not necessary to get along with everyone

Raveena Tandon is not one to believe that two female actors can’t be friends. In fact, she has more than two, and is therefore quick to dispel this infamous belief many might hold.

When her film KGF 2 released, she had many of her contemporaries calling her up. “It was so sweet. My colleagues Shilpa (Shetty Kundra, actor) and (rapper) Badshah called up specially, they were shooting together. Both were telling me dialogues from the film, complimenting me. Nagarjuna called me after so many years, I had done a film with him long back, I spoke to him after 22 years! After that I had only met him once at a wedding. When people like these make the effort to call and compliment you, clearly it’s a different high,” beams the 47-year-old.

She adds that Madhuri Dixit Nene praised her too, apart from Sharmila Tagore messaging her when her web show Aaranyak released. “There might be rivalry, but it’s good, healthy rivalry, there’s no harm in that. It brings out the best in you. It has always brought out the best in each one of us. Madhuri, Neelam, I love them so much. Tomorrow, if anything God forbid happens to them, I know I am going to be there with them at any given point of time,” says the actor.

Tandon recalls the earlier days as well, times when actress rivalries were said to be even fierce. “We have been together for so many years. Besides all, directors also call me. I used to get along with everyone in those days. Actresses I have worked with have been friends for so long. It’s not necessary for you to get along with everyone. You come to know who are and who are not happy for you. Those who are, the remain with you,” she ends.