Raveena Tandon spots 10000-year-old painting as she explores caves in Madhya Pradesh's Bhimbetka. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon took to Instagram, and shared her experience of exploring Madhya Pradesh. She gave a shout out to the tourism department of the state after visiting the famous caves of Bhimbetka. She also shared a glimpse of centuries-old cave paintings and posed inside some caves. Also read: Raveena Tandon reveals if Karisma Kapoor and she are friends now Raveena Tandon at Madhya Pradesh's Bhimbetka.

The first photo shared by Raveena captured her atop a cave. She wore a white top with blue denims and white sneakers. It was followed by Raveena posing next to a board outside the rock paintings found in the cave. She also added a small clip of someone, who explained the painting to the actor.

Raveena also went on to strike a pose inside a cave. Sharing some close-up photos of the cave paintings, the actor also posed with a group, presumingly her team. Sharing all the photos, Raveena lauded Madhya Pradesh Tourism for maintaining the heritage site well.

She wrote, “Bhimbetka . A day well spent seeing the artwork of our ancestors. Some of them dating back 10 thousand years. The way they lived, danced, painted, hunted. A big shout out to @mptourism and the team at bhimbetka for keeping the heritage site squeaky clean and well maintained as well as maintaining the sanctity and serenity of our ancient treasures. #incredibleindia we indeed are a country rich with history and culture.”

Raveena seems to be exploring Madhya Pradesh for quite a few days now. Last week, she was seeking blessings at the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain. According to the news agency ANI, she also performed rituals inside the temple.

Taking to the media after the puja, Raveena said that she had prayed for the happiness and prosperity of everyone in the country. She could be exploring a few more locations of the state before heading back to Mumbai with her team.

Raveena was last seen in KGF Chapter 2 with Yash. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi, which also has Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani.

