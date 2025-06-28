Ravi Kishan’s ripped look from intense gym session draws Salman Khan comparisons: ‘Sallufication of Ravi’

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is gearing up to entertain fans with his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. Known for being quite active on social media, the actor frequently shares glimpses of his workouts, outings with friends, and fieldwork. Recently, he posted a few photos from an intense gym session — prompting fans to draw comparisons between him and Salman Khan. Ravi Kishan reminds fans of Salman Khan with his gym pics.

Ravi Kishan looks like Salman Khan in gym pics

On Thursday, Ravi took to Instagram and shared some pictures flaunting his triceps and biceps after a rigorous workout. Sharing the pictures and a video, Ravi wrote, "Meditative state." A Reddit user posted the images on the platform and wrote, "Took me a moment to realise it’s not Salman Khan."

Many agreed with the Reddit user. One comment read, "The Sallufication of Ravi." Another wrote, "Every day he looks more and more like Salmon Bhoi." One user commented, "Confused — Salman ya Ravi Kishan?" Another said, "Brother Ravi, you are looking like Salman Khan — same body and face too." Others added, "I thought this was Salman Khan," and "Salman Bhai Pro Max."

Ravi Kishan’s upcoming movie

Ravi will next be seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The action-comedy, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N. R. Pachisia and Pravin Talreja, is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Chunky Panday, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh and Mukul Dev in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 July.

Apart from this, Ravi also has the second season of his series Maamla Legal Hai in the pipeline. The series also stars Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grrewal, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma.