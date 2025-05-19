‘If Pakistan does any terrorist activity or provokes India, it will get a befitting reply’: Ravi Kishan

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan spoke about India's stance on terrorism and the country's security efforts days after Operation Sindoor. Speaking with news agency ANI, said that India, while a peace-loving nation, would not hesitate to take decisive action if provoked. (Also Read | 'Narak jaana pasand karuga': Javed Akhtar on what he would choose 'between Pakistan and hell') Ravi Kishan spoke about India's safety and security.

Ravi Kishan says India can give befitting reply to provocation from Pakistan

The actor said that the armed forces "know how to give a befitting reply" if provoked. Regarding Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7, Ravi said, "India is a peace-loving state, but will also not retreat from war... If Pakistan does any terrorist activity or provokes India, it will get a befitting reply from India... The Indian Armed Forces know how to give a befitting reply."

About Operation Sindoor, Pahalgam attack

On April 22, 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Following this, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, as per news agency ANI.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions. Following this, India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

