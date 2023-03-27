Ravi Kishan says he was propositioned, offered ‘coffee at night’ by woman who is big shot now: 'I got the hint'

Ravi Kishan has revealed he once faced casting couch but managed to escape. The actor-politician was offered to have a ‘coffee at night’ by a woman who is a ‘big shot’ now. He is currently a member of Parliament from Gorakhpur and is regularly seen in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Telugu and Kannada films. Also read: When Ravi Kishan’s father had beaten him with leather belt for wanting to be an actor: ‘Woh sab aashirvaad tha’ Ravi Kishan has shared an incident about casting couch.

Ravi Kishan is one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri film industry. He has also worked in several Hindi, Telugu and Kannada films. Last year, he was seen in the web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and some films as well.

Ravi was asked about casting couch during his recent appearance on Rajat Sharma's chat show Aap ki Adalat. He said, “Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry. But I somehow managed to escape. My father had taught me that I should approach my work with honesty, I never wanted to take a shortcut. I knew I was talented.”

“I can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayie (Come at night for a cup of coffee)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused,” he said as reported by Indianexpress.com.

Last year, Ravi Kishan hosted a singing reality show Swarn Swar Bharat. During the show, he shared about the struggles he faced for many years before acquiring fame. He said in Hindi, “I come from a village which is located near Banaras. My father was a priest, I always wanted to become an actor since my childhood. In fact, I even took up the role of Sita in a Ramlila to pursue my passion, however, my father did not like me acting. On the other hand, my mother always supported me. She wanted me to fulfill my dream and pursue my passion for acting. That’s why, one fine day, my mother handed me ₹500 and with that money, I fled to Mumbai to follow my passion. Till date, even during the middle of elections when I am travelling, I call my mother to understand the situation on the ground. She's very smart and clever and has been my support system all my life.”

