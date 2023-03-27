Ravi Kishan was asked to be a ‘gigolo’, says 'many such offers came my way'

Ravi Kishan has confirmed that he was once offered the job of a gigolo and added that many ‘such offers’ came his way in life. He also said that he has often been emotionally blackmailed in his career, and took up films that he should not have. (Also read: Ravi Kishan says he was propositioned by woman who is big shot now) Ravi Kishan has talked about the time he was offered to be a gigolo.

Ravi was asked by journalist Rajat Sharma if he was offered a job of a gigolo given his physique. The actor laughed and told India TV, “Please do not make me do this. Many such offers have come my way in life. When you are strugling, you cross many stages and your detractors want you to get stuck in those.” The actor added that everyone must stay confident, especially during their struggling period. He also said that having faith in himself enabled him so that he never “compromised with an opportunity”.

Ravi was also asked about working in Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri and he talked about being emotionally blackmailed into doing a few films. Asked why he agreed to play the stammering sidekick of a gangster in Phir Hera Pheri, Ravi mouthed one of his dialogues and said, "This is life. We do films in friendship or helplessness. At times, you get stuck emotionally. People have often trapped me emotionally. I did films as a compromise and played roles that, people told me, were not required for an actor like me."

Ravi added he did not have a godfather in the industry who could explain the practical side of things to him and he suffered because of that.

Apart from working in Bhojpuri, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, Ravi has also participated in reality shows. He was a runner-up on the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss. He also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 in 2012.

Last year, Ravi essayed the role of Abhuday Singh in the web show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Currently streaming on Netflix, the show is created and written by Neeraj Pandey and Bhav Dhulia has directed the show. It also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta and Anup Soni.

