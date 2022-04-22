Reddit finds uncanny similarities in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding pics

A Reddit post has pointed out uncanny similarities between the wedding pictures of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot recently in an intimate ceremony at their house on April 14, 2022, while Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had gotten married at a beach resort in Alibaug on January 24, 2021. Both the couples had chosen pastel shades for their intimate wedding ceremonies, which is considered the major reason behind their similar-looking pictures. Also Read| Varun Dhawan asked to share wishes for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, actor plugs his own film. Watch

The Reddit user shared six collages of pictures from Alia and Ranbir's wedding, compared with pictures from Varun and Natasha's wedding. There were also pictures from Varun and Natasha's reception. They captioned the post, "Ranbir-Alia and Varun-Natasha wedding pics side by side look so similar. No hate, all of them look happy, just an observation."

Both the couples had worn ivory outfits for their wedding, and had kept the decor in pastel shades. In addition, Alia Bhatt and Natasha Dalal had ditched the traditional wedding buns too, and opted for light makeup. The first collage posted by the Redditor showed the couple doing their pheras, where the grooms were seen smiling while the brides were laughing. Another candid picture showed the couple standing side by side during the wedding.

One collage showed the couples looking into each other's eyes, while another showed them surrounded by family during rituals. The next collage showed them lost in a conversation as they posed for the paparazzi. The last one showed Alia and Varun with their hands folded as they posed for the cameras, while their partners stood next to them. The last two pictures had Varun and Natasha in their reception outfits.

Other Reddit users also agreed that there were similarities between the wedding pictures. One wrote, "Damn super uncanny," while another commented, "Omg... uncanny similarities.... But both are good .... and happy in their own life." A third one wrote, "Forgot Natasha had her hair out too."

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had made their Bollywood debut with the same film Student Of The Year in 2012, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. A fan noted that two of the students are now married, while another said that they are waiting for Sidharth as well to tie the knot with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

