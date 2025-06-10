Did Kunal Kapoor just reveal his 'Indra Devta' look for Ramayana? Impressed Redditors ask ‘if I should get my hopes up’

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated films in recent times. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Sita. Kunal Kapoor plays a crucial role in the film, that of Lord Indra. In his latest post on Instagram, Kunal debuted a clean-shaven look. Soon, the pictures were shared on Reddit, where fans deduced that this must be his look for the film. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana will surprise audience, says Kunal Kapoor: 'It’s made on never-seen-before scale') Kunal Kapoor shared a BTS pic from the set he is currently shooting. Is it from Ramayana?

Kunal's latest look

In the first picture, Kunal was seen in a clean-shaven look as he sat on the make-up chair facing the mirror. Another picture had Kunal on the set of a film, with a part of the camera equipment attached to his head.

Internet reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a Reddit user commented, “Perfect guy for Indra Aaryan features. Do the makers really know their mythos? Should I really have hopes from this? Let us wait.” A fan said, “He does look like Indra Dev.” A second fan agreed and responded, “His face is proper for the role.”

A comment read, “Bro was born for the role of gods.” “Looks like Superman, though," commented another fan. “They actually cooked with this casting ngl,” read another comment.

Kunal had earlier talked about the film in an interview with News18, and said, “It is going to be something very special that deserves the kind of film this story should have. I’m very excited about it. I think the audience is going to be surprised by what they see. It is going to be a spectacle on a scale that nobody has seen before. It will be very special. It’s set for release only late next year.”

The ensemble cast of Ramayana also includes Lara Dutta, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil in key roles. The film is slated for a two-part release, with the first part slated for release on Diwali 2026 and the second in 2027.