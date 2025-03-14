Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reddit notices Aamir Khan attended Irfan Pathan’s anniversary party with Gauri Spratt; exes Kiran Rao, Reena joined too

BySantanu Das
Mar 14, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Aamir Khan was present at former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary last month. His ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also present.

In an interaction with media to celebrate his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan finally confirmed that he is dating a woman named Gauri Spratt, whom he has known for 25 years. Aamir said that the two are 'committed' and he feels 'settled' with her. Now, Reddit page has dug out a video from last month, when Aamir was seen attending Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary with Gauri. His ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also present. (Also read: Internet is bowled over by Gauri Spratt's beauty; calls Aamir Khan's new girlfriend ‘Katie Holmes lookalike’)

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attended Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attended Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary.

Aamir attends family function with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip shared the video of Aamir attending Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary. Gauri was seen standing beside Aamir in the video. She wore a purple outfit for the occasion. Irfan had shared the video on his Instagram account in February to mark the occasion of his wedding anniversary.

Amir and gauri in Irfan pathan's wedding anniversary .
byu/Alternative-Union-55 inBollyBlindsNGossip

In the video, Irfan was seen with wife Safa Baig as both of them cut a chocolate cake. Irfan then fed a piece of cake to Aamir, as both of them smiled. The video ended with a group picture of the attendees, where Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also seen. Gauri Spratt stood behind Aamir in the picture.

About Gauri Spratt

Aamir and Gauri started dating 18 months ago. She hails from Bangalore. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now," he said at the media meet and greet.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. They co-parent their son Azad.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On