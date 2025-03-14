Reddit notices Aamir Khan attended Irfan Pathan’s anniversary party with Gauri Spratt; exes Kiran Rao, Reena joined too

In an interaction with media to celebrate his 60th birthday, Aamir Khan finally confirmed that he is dating a woman named Gauri Spratt, whom he has known for 25 years. Aamir said that the two are 'committed' and he feels 'settled' with her. Now, Reddit page has dug out a video from last month, when Aamir was seen attending Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary with Gauri. His ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also present. (Also read: Internet is bowled over by Gauri Spratt's beauty; calls Aamir Khan's new girlfriend ‘Katie Holmes lookalike’) Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt attended Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary.

Aamir attends family function with girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip shared the video of Aamir attending Irfan Pathan's wedding anniversary. Gauri was seen standing beside Aamir in the video. She wore a purple outfit for the occasion. Irfan had shared the video on his Instagram account in February to mark the occasion of his wedding anniversary.

In the video, Irfan was seen with wife Safa Baig as both of them cut a chocolate cake. Irfan then fed a piece of cake to Aamir, as both of them smiled. The video ended with a group picture of the attendees, where Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also seen. Gauri Spratt stood behind Aamir in the picture.

About Gauri Spratt

Aamir and Gauri started dating 18 months ago. She hails from Bangalore. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, too. Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now," he said at the media meet and greet.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children Junaid and Ira Khan. In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. They co-parent their son Azad.