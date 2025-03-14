Gauri Spratt is planning a whimsical 60th birthday dinner for boyfriend Aamir Khan? Pinterest board reveals her plans

Aamir Khan is in for a beautiful 60th birthday, if Pinterest boards of his girlfriend Gauri Spratt are anything to go by. Redditors have discovered the Pinterest account of Gauri in a bid to find out more about her. Their interest in her was sparked after Aamir finally confirmed dating her for last 18 months, during a meet and greet with the media on Thursday, his birthday eve. (Also read: Internet is bowled over by Gauri Spratt's beauty; calls Aamir Khan's new girlfriend 'Katie Holmes lookalike') Aamir Khan's girlfriend is planning a sweet birthday dinner for him.

Gauri's Pinterest account has boards for ‘Soap stuff’, accessories, yoga and even one for Aamir's 60th birthday dinner. It shows pictures of mostly lawns and backyards on evenings, lit up with beautiful lamps and fairy lights, long dining tables, flower arrangements and a cosy vibe. Check it out here:

Looks like Aamir and his family and friends will be joining him for a lovely dinner tonight, all planned by Gauri.

Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan on Thursday confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt, revealing that they have been together for over a year. The superstar, who turned 60 on Friday, introduced her partner to the media during an informal meet and greet event.

"I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night," Khan said.

"She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically," the actor said.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children -- Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

At the event, Aamir also sang the song Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein from the 1976 Hindi film Kabhi Kabhie while holding Spratt's hands.

"I've been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I've learnt so much and it's been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled," said the Laal Singh Chaddha star.

Spratt, who has a six-year-old son, said she was looking for someone who is gentle and intelligent, and is happy to have found him. "She is now working with my production house," Aamir said.

"I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi (I don't know whether marriage suits me at this age). My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives," he added.