Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious Hum Aapke Hain Koun video shared by Anupam Kher, leaves fans in splits

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video on his Twitter handle, which is an edited version of a Hum Aapke Hain Koun song with a Oo Antava twist. The Pushpa song, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, is a rage on social media.

Anupam tweeted, “Keeping with the trend. An iconic song from #HumAapkeHaiKoun appreciates a very popular song from #Pushpa in its own inimitable style! Enjoy!#Koka #AajHamareDillMein Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu."

The video is of Aaj Humare Dil Mein from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun and the audio used over the video is of Samantha's viral track Oo Antava.

One person replied to Anupam's tweet, saying, “Really hilarious. This song has become pan India hit and maybe will be copied in Bollywood later." Another one said, “Pushpa type samdhan?” while one more asked, “Editing karne wale ko 21 topi salam (Respect to the person who edited this video). #PushpaTheRule." One fan called the video, “Funniest thing of the week..” while many people dropped laughing and fire emojis in the comments section.

The song Oo Antava, featuring Samantha and Allu Arjun, is from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The song has been choreographed by choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In a recent interview, Ganesh revealed that the makers delayed his cataract surgery, in order to shoot the song on short notice.

Speaking to Times Of India, Ganesh said, "So, the film was to release on 17th December and Allu Arjun called me on 2nd or 3rd saying Masterji we want to do a song and all that. I told him that it’s really on short notice and I have a cataract surgery tomorrow. But then the producers spoke with the doctor and moved the date and called me to choreograph the song. We rehearsed for two days and started the shoot. I choreographed Samantha for the first time." Watch the video of the song here:

The Telugu action thriller opened theatrically on December 17, 2021 to a thundering response at the box office. The film was also released in dubbed versions including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages. The film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to begin production this year.

