Rekha kisses Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hugs her as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi; Siddharth reacts

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, her husband, actor Siddharth, wasn't part of the celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared a bunch of pictures from their get-together. Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with Rekha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Rekha, Bhansali

In the first photo, Aditi sat on the floor as Rekha placed her hand on her head. Aditi got hugs from Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well as Rekha in a few other photos. In another picture, Rekha was seen planting a kiss on the side of Aditi's forehead as she clicked a selfie. A few other pictures showed fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and other guests joining them for the festivities.

Siddharth missing at Aditi's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

For the festival, Aditi wore a pink suit while Rekha opted for a golden outfit. Sharing the pictures, Aditi captioned the post, "Festivals are about love. Missing home and my Siddhuuu extra much (red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Siddharth posted red heart and dizzy emojis.

About Aditi and Siddharth

The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot last year in the presence of close family and friends. In March last year, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming Maha Samundram in 2021.

About Aditi, Siddharth's projects

Aditi will soon be seen in a web series titled O Saathi Re, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it will stream on Netflix. Aditi also has Varun V Sharma's Parivarik ManuRanjan with Pankaj Tripathi and Kajri Babbar's Lioness in the pipeline.

Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil movie 3BHK, which also stars Sarath Kumar in the lead role. Directed by Sai Ganesh, the film released in theatres on July 4.