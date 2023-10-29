Rekha touches Shatrughan Sinha's feet, hugs his wife as they meet at a wedding; fans can't praise her enough. Watch

Veteran actors Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha had a reunion on Saturday as they met at Leslie Timmins and Saachi Nayak's wedding reception in Mumbai. Rekha, 69, touched Shatrughan's feet as before giving him a hug. He is 77. Rekha then went on to greet his wife Poonam Sinha with a hug. They were also accompanied by daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Also read: Rekha dedicates Kya Khoob Lagti Ho to Hema Malini on her 75th birthday, grooves with her on stage Rekha meets Shatrughan Sinha and family at a wedding reception.

A paparazzo video shared a video from Rekha and Shatrughan's reunion on Instagram. It shows Rekha walking towards Shatrughan Sinha and touching his feet before hugging him. As they all posed together, Shatrughan posed with his hand around Rekha.

Reacting to it, a fan asked, “Aren't they almost the same age?” Another wrote, “Owowowowowo nice.” One more wrote, “Rekha ji respect button.” Many also praised how gorgeous Rekha looked in the golden and green silk saree. She also wore a mangtika, traditional earrings and bangles. “Ufff Rekha ji is looking simply the most beautiful,” wrote a fan. “Rekha ji ... absolutely gorgeous,” commented another. While some also trolled Rekha for the gesture, a fan wrote in the comments section “Khamosh”.

Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha's films

Rekha and Shatrughan have worked in several films together in the 70s and 80s, of which 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang remains the most popular among them. They also worked together in Raampur Ka Lakshman and, Do Yaar (1972), Kashmakash (1973), Kahtey Hain Mujhko Raja (1975), Parmatma (1978), Jaani Dushman and, Muqabla (1979), Chehre Pe Chehra (1981) and Maati Maangey Khoon (1984).

Wen Rekha and Shatrughan didn't talk for 20 years

After featuring in so many films, Rekha and Shatrughan had a fallout during the filming of Khoon Bhari Maang. Talking about it, Shatrughan had once told Zoom in an interview, “We had a difference of opinion over some silly issue. After that, we didn’t speak to each other for more than 20 years.” Giving credit to his wife Poonam for making them patch up, he had said, “Rekha and she were close friends. And so my so-called cold war with Rekha was causing difficulties in my wife’s friendship with Rekha. She patched us up for her own selfish reason and I happily agreed to let bygones be bygones.”

