Renuka Shahane shared this photo of herself and Ashutosh Rana after they got the vaccine.
Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah receive Covid-19 vaccine

Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah are the latest celebrities from Bollywood to get their Covid-19 vaccines.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:26 PM IST

Actors Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana and Shefali Shah on Tuesday received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Shahane, 54, took to Twitter and shared a picture with her actor husband Rana (53) at the city's BKC vaccine centre.

She thanked the doctors and nurses at the centre for their services. "Today we took the first dose of vaccine. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep social distance and keep your hands sanitized," Shahane wrote in Marathi.

Renuka's post-vaccination post.
While Rana was recently seen in the Netflix comedy-drama Pagglait, Shahane directed this year's Tribhanga, headlined by Kajol, for the streamer.

Shah, 48, also took to Instagram and shared a picture with her cat after receiving the vaccine.

The Delhi Crime star shared a "side effects song" penned by make-up artist Pallavi Symons and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"I got chills, they're multiplying! From this vaccine, they're supplying. I shivered and burned, tossed and turned.

"All night through-hoo. But oh my heart's still set on to 2! (Must sing and read this. Must)," she wrote.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Johnny Lever, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anees Bazmee, Homi Adajania, and choreographer Terence Lewis received their first dose of the vaccine.

