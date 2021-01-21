IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Renuka Shahane says after her parents’ divorce, kids were asked not to play with her as she came from a 'broken family'
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
bollywood

Renuka Shahane says after her parents’ divorce, kids were asked not to play with her as she came from a 'broken family'

  • Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST

Renuka Shahane, whose parents got divorced when she was really young, felt the impact of their decision in certain aspects of her life. She said that people would discourage their children from playing with her as she came from a ‘broken family’.

In a special episode of Netflix’s Behensplaining, Renuka said that she found it odd that parents encouraged their children to ostracise her. “My parents separated when I was eight. You know, people used to look at us and say we come from a ‘broken family’. I have had people saying, ‘Don’t play with them because they come from a broken family’,” she said.

“As if, it is like, maine haath lagaya hota unko toh unki bhi family break up hoti (if I would have touched them, their families would have broken up too). I just don’t get it,” she added.


Renuka has been a part of several popular television shows, including Circus, Surabhi and Sailaab. She also acted in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Ek Alag Mausam. She made her directorial debut earlier this year with Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which came out on Netflix.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He is the one who always says sorry’

Tribhanga, starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, is an emotional drama about three generations of women. The dysfunctional family is forced to come together and deal with their differences when one of them is hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke.

In its review, Hindustan Times called Tribhanga a ‘weird concoction’ that sets out with noble intentions but falls . “From the director, to the dialogue writers, to each individual actor, all seem to be operating on different frequencies throughout the film, almost never singing the same note,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
renuka shahane

Related Stories

Renuka Shahane has posted a birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana.
Renuka Shahane has posted a birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana.
bollywood

Renuka Shahane’s love-filled birthday wish for husband Ashutosh Rana: ‘Ranaji, love you forever and beyond’

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 10, 2020 08:18 AM IST
Renuka Shahane wished husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, on his birthday on Tuesday. Sharing a collage of his photos, she wrote, ‘Love you forever and beyond’.
READ FULL STORY
Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
Renuka Shahane and husband Ashutosh Rana recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.
bollywood

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana ‘played phone a friend for 3 months’ before confessing their love: Their old school love story

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 09, 2020 06:46 AM IST
Here is how Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahane met, fell in love and married actor Ashutosh Rana the old school way. The two have been together for more than 19 years and have two sons.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Kajol's parents separated when she was a little girl.
Kajol's parents separated when she was a little girl.
bollywood

Kajol opens up on her parents' separation when she was four-and-a-half years old

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Kajol said that despite her parents parting ways when she was little, she had a great childhood. However, she acknowledged that things could have gone 'very wrong'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
Arjun Rampal and his son, Arik, in a new video shared on social media.
bollywood

Arjun works out with baby son Arik in new video, says he's 'starting young'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new video with his son, Arik. His partner, Gabriella Demetriades, loves it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan will marry longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday.
bollywood

Paparazzi congratulate Varun on upcoming wedding with Natasha, watch his reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Varun Dhawan evaded commenting on his upcoming wedding with Natasha Dalal in Alibaug when photographers congratulated him. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
Renuka Shahane's parents separated when she was very young.
bollywood

Renuka says kids were discouraged to play with her after her parents’ divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST
  • Renuka Shahane, whose parents separated when she was eight years old, was ostracised by other children because she came from a 'broken family'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
India Lockdown stars Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumra, Prakash Belawadi and ZarinShihab in important roles.
bollywood

India Lockdown: Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's next

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:30 PM IST
India Lockdown poster shows a big lock dominating the frame as people from different walks of life struggle with their daily chores - from street vendors to people in high society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi worked together in Dil Bechara.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi says she misses him everyday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, has paid tribute to him on his birth anniversary on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got married in 2012.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor on fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always says sorry'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed on her chat show that her husband Saif Ali Khan is always the first one to apologise when they have a fight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka gets emotional on his birth anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. She appealed to him to respond as the 'eventuality of (his) silence is too loud to bear'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
Swara Bhasker never shies away from expressing her political opinions.
bollywood

Swara Bhasker's blunt advice for aspiring actors: 'It's hard, have a plan B'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:39 PM IST
  • Actor Swara Bhasker has said that it is advisable to have a plan B in place before aspiring actors attempt to realise their Bollywood dreams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
Kajol said that it took a long time for her to consider herself 'beautiful'.
bollywood

Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
Aayush Sharma with wife Arpita and a fan.
bollywood

Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Actor Aayush Sharma made a young co-actor's day by gifting him a gaming console. He even clicked a picture with the boy and wife Arpita Khan Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked together in Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
Actor Malavika Mohanan started her Hindi film career with Beyond The Clouds (2017)
bollywood

Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Malavika Mohanan, whose latest release Master is doing well theatrically, emphasises on how other public places also have an equal amount of crowd like movie theatres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.
bollywood

Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
Swara Bhasker has long been at loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Swara Bhasker was left rolling with laughter at Kangana Ranaut claimed that she never read or talked about any person's private chats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP