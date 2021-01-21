Renuka Shahane says after her parents’ divorce, kids were asked not to play with her as she came from a 'broken family'

Renuka Shahane, whose parents got divorced when she was really young, felt the impact of their decision in certain aspects of her life. She said that people would discourage their children from playing with her as she came from a ‘broken family’.

In a special episode of Netflix’s Behensplaining, Renuka said that she found it odd that parents encouraged their children to ostracise her. “My parents separated when I was eight. You know, people used to look at us and say we come from a ‘broken family’. I have had people saying, ‘Don’t play with them because they come from a broken family’,” she said.

“As if, it is like, maine haath lagaya hota unko toh unki bhi family break up hoti (if I would have touched them, their families would have broken up too). I just don’t get it,” she added.





Renuka has been a part of several popular television shows, including Circus, Surabhi and Sailaab. She also acted in films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Ek Alag Mausam. She made her directorial debut earlier this year with Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which came out on Netflix.

Tribhanga, starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar, is an emotional drama about three generations of women. The dysfunctional family is forced to come together and deal with their differences when one of them is hospitalised after suffering a brain stroke.

In its review, Hindustan Times called Tribhanga a ‘weird concoction’ that sets out with noble intentions but falls . “From the director, to the dialogue writers, to each individual actor, all seem to be operating on different frequencies throughout the film, almost never singing the same note,” it said.

