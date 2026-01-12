Rhea Chakraborty on surviving turmoil after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Now we don’t need a temple in the house’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s life was upended in 2020 after the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. She faced a tumultuous period marked by multiple allegations from his family and her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged drug links. Reflecting on that phase now, Rhea says she wouldn’t have survived it without the constant support of her girlfriends. Rhea Chakraborty shares a close bond with Anusha and Shibani Dandekar. (Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty looks back Rhea walked down the memory lane and looked back at the year of 2020 during the finale episode of her podcast Chapter 2 with Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea was accompanied on the episode by her close friends, including Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar.

During the episode, Rhea spoke about her friends supporting her through the tough time.

“At that time, it was not cool to announce that these are the people who were supporting me. Today, I am sitting at a place where I want to say that I survived the storm. People keep telling me you are strong but I only survived this because of certain people in my life,” Rhea said.

She added, “And that is so freeing for me to be able to say that out loud. This was my crew. These were the people who supported me and it is not going to create backlash for you guys.”

Rhea got emotional when Anusha revealed the wish for her for 2026, saying, “I wish for your Chapter 2 to be the best chapter of your life. I want the world for you… It is unfair to think that you have to be strong and brave all the time.”

In the episode, Rhea also shared, “The year 2020 was a difficult time of my life. As my dad says, if it weren’t for these women, we would have never survived. Now we don’t need a temple in the house, we need a picture of these women.”