Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik reacts after CBI gives her clean chit in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, while clearing Rhea Chakraborty of any charges. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant. After the report came out on Saturday, Showik took to his Instagram Stories to react with a gesture of relief after years of public scrutiny. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer reveals he defended the family pro bono in Sushant Singh Rajput case despite threats) Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned multiple time in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Showik's reaction

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Showik reposted an old video where he was seen walking with Rhea somewhere in the mountains. His caption read, ‘Satyamev Jayate (folded hands emoticon).’ It translates to- The truth shall prevail.

Showik via Instagram Stories.

About the investigation

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His father had lodged a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide. She and her brother Showik were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering.

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother alleging they supplied marijuana to Sushant. The Bombay High Court rejected NCB’s theory that Rhea financed and harboured Sushant’s alleged addiction. They were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has since then been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che. He starred in many films such as MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore, among others. His final, film Dil Bechara, was released posthumously. An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, the film was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starred Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee.