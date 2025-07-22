Richa Chadha recalls facing gender bias from her maternal grandmother: ‘If you keep jumping on bed, no one will marry’

Actor Richa Chadha has opened up about experiencing gender discrimination at a young age, not from society at large, but from within her own family. In a recent interview with Lily Singh, she recounted a moment from her childhood, highlighting how deeply rooted patriarchal norms can be, even in everyday family conversations. Richa Chadha revealed her childhood experience of gender bias from her grandmother and stressed the need to educate sons about respect and consent in a new interview.

Richa recalls her childhood memory with Nani

“I was a kid just jumping on the bed, and my Nani, who was visiting us, said, ‘If you keep jumping like this, no one would want to marry you. You can't do this in your in-laws' house. I didn’t even understand what she was saying. I must have been seven or eight. And I was like, is she crazy?,” Richa recalled.

Richa went on to explain how her mother helped her understand the context behind her grandmother’s mindset. She said that since she was born in 1920, married at the age of 13, she was coming from that context.

Richa talks about educating sons about respect, consent

In the same interview, Richa was also asked about her opinion on what we could do to make the world a better place for our daughters.

"Just focus on the sons. You have to focus on the sons. That's it. It's not the daughters doing it to other daughters. The son needs to have a strong bond with his father. The son needs to understand consent from the mother. The son needs to see that the father treats the mother and sister well. The sister has to be fed the same as the son and sent to school. Women are the backbone of our country. We can't be happy if 50% of the population is watching who is following them, stalking them," Richa said.

On the work front, Richa was last seen as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show Heeramandi on Netflix. She has signed on for a new film that marks her return to the comedy genre after the success of Fukrey 3.