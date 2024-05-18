Richa Chadha turns on the chill mode for her pregnancy: I haven’t discussed baby names yet with Ali

Actor Richa Chadha is all set to welcome her first baby with husband actor Ali Fazal in July. She reveals they are yet to tweak their life as well as their house for the arrival of the baby. (Also read: Exclusive| Richa Chadha on her pregnancy: Ali and I are excited for new phase) In February, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced that they're expecting their first baby.

In a recent interview with News18, Richa says she is looking forward to finding some time with Ali to discuss a lot of things, including baby names.

Till now, Richa was busy with work and promotion of her web show, Heeramandi. Meanwhile, Ali is in Delhi shooting for Mani Ratnam’s action-drama Thug Life along with Kamal Haasan.

Trying to find the time

Talking about their preparation to welcome their bundle of joy, Richa said, “We haven’t discussed names yet! We haven’t had the time. I was so busy with Heeramandi and some production work before that. And Ali has been shooting non-stop. We’re looking forward to finding some time for ourselves soon and that will be a good time to reset and look at the home environment”.

When she got to know about her pregnancy, Richa went into planning mode and fix her schedule. The 37-year-old confessed that she started pondering whether she will have to push the film she was producing from March to October.

She also thought about changing things around in her house to make space for the little one. While her thoughts were “practical”, her pregnancy hit her only after a week. Since then, Richa is enjoying this phase, but trying to find time from her hectic schedule to discuss things with Ali.

A chill pregnancy

The actor reveals that she is managing her pregnancy well, calling it “pretty chill”. Richa said, “I’m not nervous at all. I’m still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they’re pregnant. I’m enjoying watching true crime at this point”. However, there is one thing she is staying away from during this period, and it is social media.

About their pregnancy announcement

In February, Richa and Ali took to Instagram to break the news in a creative, adorable way. The first photo had an unusual equation: 1 + 1 = 3. The second photo was of the couple staring into each other's eyes. While Ali wore a colourful shirt and a white overcoat, Richa sported a black dress with frilled sleeves. A pregnant emoji was used at the bottom of the picture.

The caption of their post read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world" (loved emoji). Richa and Ali met on the sets of their popular franchise Fukrey. They got married in 2020, and celebrated their wedding in 2022.