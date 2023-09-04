Rishi Kapoor 71st birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt remember late actor with old pics

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Roshan among others remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on his 71st birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, they shared old pictures with Rishi and penned notes. (Also Read | When Rishi Kapoor praised future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt, called her 'talented and lucky') Rishi Kapoor was married to Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu shares post, remembers Rishi

Neetu Kapoor posted a video collage of Rishi from several of his movies. She simply captioned the post, "In remembrance (folded hands emoji)." The films included clips from Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Karz, Chandni and Kapoor & Sons among many others. Reacting to the post, Riddhima, Ekta Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, and Maniesh Paul posted red heart emojis.

Riddhima remembers her father

Rishi's daughter Riddhima posted a picture collage from her childhood days on Instagram Stories. It showed Riddhima and Ranbir, both toddlers, posing stylishly with Rishi. One of the pictures featured Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima and her daughter Samara. "Happy Birthday papa (white heart emoji). Miss you a little more today...," she captioned the post. Sharing another old photo of herself with her parents, she wrote, “Papa's carbon copy.”

Rishi's daughter Riddhima posted a picture collage from her childhood days.

Kareena also drops an old pic

Kareena Kapoor posted a throwback photo as she remembered her uncle Rishi. In the black and white picture, Rishi smiled while looking back. She wrote, "Happy birthday Chintu Uncle...Always in our (red heart emoji). Miss you."

Kareena posted a throwback photo.

Sanjay remembers 'Chintu Sir'

Sanjay Dutt posted an old picture with Rishi and his son-actor Ranbir Kapoor. All of them held each other and smiled for the camera. He captioned the post, "Chintu Sir was more than family, he embodied the essence of one of the finest actors and human beings. His infectious laughter, stories, and genuineness knit us together. On his birth anniversary, the void he left is palpable, but the warmth of his memory keeps him alive in our hearts. Miss you, sir."

Rakesh Roshan shares post

Rakesh Roshan posted a throwback picture with Rishi, seemingly from their film set. In the candid photo, while Rakesh looked in front of him Rishi was seen staring at the ground with folded hands. He wrote, "Chintu miss you, buddy, it’s 4th Sept Celebrate!!!"

About Rishi Kapoor

Rishi died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He worked in many films including Bobby, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons and Mulk among many others. His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen was shot with Paresh Rawal as the actor's some portion of films were incomplete.

