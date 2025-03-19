Rishi Kapoor was a little dissatisfied with his career, used to say wahi same cheez, role kar raha hoon: Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan spoke about Rishi Kapoor, revealing that the late actor felt "a little dissatisfied" because he found himself doing similar roles, which made him feel stuck. Speaking with news agency ANI, Rakesh Roshan also recalled how passionate the actor was and how he did some amazing work before his death. (Also Read | ‘Nobody would call Rishi Kapoor or Govinda plus-size’: Dabba Cartel's Anjali Anand on female actors' challenges) Late Rishi Kapoor's old friend Rakesh Roshan opened up about him.

Rakesh Roshan opens up about Rishi Kapoor

Remembering Rishi's work, Rakesh said how the late actor got excited when he signed for a good script. “He did amazing work before he left us. All his last films were amazing. He took on different kinds of roles, and he was so happy. You will not believe... he used to call me and say, 'Aaj maine yeh picture sign ki hai (Today I signed this picture),” Rakesh said.

Rakesh recalls when Rishi got bored with same scripts

“Usme main ganja bhi ho raha hoon, buddha ho raha hoon, 80 saal ka. Roz mujhe makeup karna padta hai 4 ghante, 5 ghanta (In that I'm playing a bald and old role, an 80-year-old. every day I've to do makeup for 4-5 hours). In the middle, yes, he got a little bored. He would say, 'Yaar, wahi same cheez, wahi role, wahi kar raha hoon (I'm doing that same thing, same role).' He was a little dissatisfied with his career,” added Rakesh.

About Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor's bond

The late actor shared a deep bond with Rakesh Roshan. They first met on the sets of Khel Khel Mein (1975), a musical thriller that also starred Rishi's wife-actor Neetu Kapoor. Over the years, their friendship grew stronger, and they collaborated on multiple films, including Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980).

More about Rishi

Rishi's final film was Sharmaji Namkeen (2022), which was released posthumously. Since he could not complete filming, Paresh Rawal stepped in to finish his portions. The actor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after battling leukaemia.