Rumoured couple Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff lavish praise on each other's posts; she calls him 'beautiful boy'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to being a couple.
  • Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff complimented each other on their latest posts. The two deny being in a relationship but are rumoured to be a couple.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 03:08 PM IST

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff often compliment each other on their posts. Sunday was no different as Tiger praised her for her new photoshoot, while Disha also had nice words for him on his new photo.

Disha shared a bunch of pictures, possibly from a photoshoot, looking suitably glamorous and sultry. On one such picture, a backless one, Tiger dropped red heart and fire emojis. Disha was seen in a blue denim short skirt with a matching backless blouse.

Check out Disha Patani's comment on Tiger Shroff's post.
Tiger, too, shared a close shot of his face and wrote: "The full extent of my smile after a long day of action..." Reacting to the picture, Disha said: "Beautiful boy."

Tiger Shroff too dropped emojis on Disha Patani's latest pictures.
The duo may not accept to being a couple in public but they are often spotted together. In fact, Disha has bonded rather well with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff as well. On Tiger's birthday in March this year, the four of them had stepped out for dinner. The previous night, Disha and Tiger were accompanied by Ayesha to a fine dining place in Mumbai.

Sometime last year, Disha and Tiger had reportedly gone to the Maldives for a holiday, though neither of them shared pictures together.


On their respective work fronts, they remain busy. Disha had been busy in March shooting for her new film, Ek Villain Returns, with John Abraham. The two had been spotted at different places in Mumbai for the shoot. After restrictions on film shoots were eased last year, she had completed the shoot of her film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan as the other lead.

Also read: Rekha’s quick reply when Jay Bhanushali asked if she’s ever seen a woman fall for a married man: ‘Mujhse puchiye na’

Tiger, meanwhile, has three mega projects in hand - he will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. While the female lead is still to be finalised for Baaghi 4; in Heropanti 2, he will be seen with Tara Sutaria; and in Ganapath, with his first female co-star, Kriti Sanon.

During the coronavirus lockdown, he made his singing debut and has released two music videos so far - Unbelievable and Casanova.

